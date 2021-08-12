New Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip introduced

We invite you to build the creative phone home: the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 (twice below) and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 (above). Photo: Till Simon Nagel/dpa-tmn (Photo: dpa) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 Foldables

With 4 megapixels Prices start at 1,799 euros for the Z Fold 3 and 1,049 euros for the Z Flip 3. After the first generations were aimed more at those who want a big budget experience, the new foldable should now reach all buyers of top-tier devices.

The larger model called Z Fold 3 has a 6.2-inch front screen. Flexible foldable display with 120Hz refresh rate measures 7.6 inches. As a special feature, there is a camera behind the screen in the upper right corner. If it is not used, it will also be covered by this screen. Samsung calls this “Under Display Camera”.

With a 4MP (MP) sensor resolution, the wide-angle camera should be used primarily for taking selfies. The main camera consists of a triple 12MP each (wide angle, ultra wide angle, telephoto camera).

Pen input is now also on a foldable smartphone

New Samsung S-Pen support. For this purpose, another intermediate layer has been introduced for the recognition of inputs into the display. However, fold users need a special stylus, as a different frequency is used than previous S-Pens. Samsung offers the S-Pen Fold and S-Pen Pro version for this. The former only works with the Z Fold 3, and the latter has a toggle switch and also works with all other Samsung devices that are compatible with the stylus.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 has 256 and 512 GB of storage options, as well as 12 GB of RAM. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G is installed as the processor. Klappfon comes with Android 11 pre-installed. The two-part battery supports wireless charging, with the cable providing a maximum of 25W.

Bigger front screen on the Z Flip 3

With the Galaxy Z Flip 3 – in fact only the second version of the foldable phone – Samsung has expanded the front screen significantly. It now measures 1.9 inches and allows access to notifications, weather, or operate accessories without unlocking the phone.

The dual camera built next to it, consists of a wide angle and an ultra wide angle, with a resolution of 12 megapixels each. At the top of the 6.7-inch foldable flexible screen is a 10MP selfie camera.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 5G is also used in the Z Flip 3, with 128 or 256 GB of RAM and 8 GB of RAM. Also on board: wireless charging, with a cable maxing out at 15 watts.

Samsung has put a lot of effort into the flexibility of the latest generation of foldable smartphones. After screen issues with the first Z Fold 2019, this no longer happens in the following generations.

More protection against water

Both devices are also protected from ingress of water by IPX8 protection standard, and a special aluminum alloy should protect the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 from scratches. The hardware should also be better able to prevent dust penetration, but Samsung is keeping the details undisclosed.

Samsung has worked with several app providers so that the special form factor of foldable smartphones can also be used. A number of popular programs have been adapted and can be viewed better on large screens, placed alongside other applications, or moved around on the screen.