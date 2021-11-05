New functions in Whatsapp: stickers, preview and photo editing

1/7 Whatsapp brings three new functions with the latest update.

2/7 Stickers can be searched again, there is a preview of links and images can be edited before they are sent.







6/7 Based on the Metaverse, Zuckerberg’s virtual world.

7/7 The new logo is located at the headquarters in California, USA.

Congratulating your girlfriend on her birthday or switching your work shift with your colleague: billions of people use WhatsApp to do this and much more. Now the messenger is getting a major update – with three new functions.

In the future, it will not be necessary to painstakingly search for stickers, but it will be given a search function – similar to emojis. If you want to beautify your news, you can find your topic instantly with the right keyword.

How do I get to the search function? There is a magnifying glass at the bottom left of the label catalog. Just click on it and find the sticker you want.

Link preview provides security

Anyone who receives a link on Whatsapp will in the future know instantly which page is waiting behind the link. Since the update, the app has automatically shown the recipient a preview of the website. This innovation gives security and it’s too late! This makes it easier for users to evaluate dangerous links from scammers.

Whatsapp also brings a new desktop functionality: if you are using Whatsapp on PC, you can edit photos again before sending them.

Sticker search functionality, preview sending links, and image editing functionality for desktop are available to everyone who has done the latest WhatsApp update.

WhatsApp mother with a new name

Whatsapp belongs to the Facebook group. Recently it became known: this group gets a new name! Facebook will be called Meta in the future. The goal is to bring to the fore the creation of the so-called “metaverse” (metaverse), a virtual world that can be used collectively.