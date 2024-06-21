New Fritz Labor update improves WireGuard connections – WinFuture.de

AVM has released a comprehensive update for the various FritzBox models, a beta laboratory update. No new functions have been discovered yet, but there are a number of improvements.

Download packages available

Just in time for the weekend, AVM is now releasing the FritzOS 7.90 preview for FritzBoxes 7590, 7590 AX, 7530, 7530 AX, 5590 Fiber, 6690 Cable, 6660 Cable, and 6591 Cable. IMPORTANT FOR ALL UPDATES: Since this is a laboratory update, testing is at your own risk; AVM does not provide support.

If you are aware of this, you can get the download package from the AVM website. New releases are now available to all volunteer testers. One of the most important changes is that AVM decided to continue supporting the SHA-1 hashing algorithm in IPSec (IKEv1) for compatibility reasons.

Additionally, issues with WireGuard VPN connections have been resolved and a bug related to manually configured DNS servers has been fixed.

The updates also improve the overall stability of the initial releases. We’ve added the known changes at the end of the article using the FritzBox 7590 as an example.

Tips for updating

FritzBox owners not tied to a provider can download the new update now. AVM download links and tips are available at Private laboratory site. Information about the update and an overview of all the new features of FritzOS 7.90 can also be found there. The AVM asks volunteer testers for feedback.

Improvements and bug fixes in FritzOS 7.90

The blue mark on the “Online Monitoring” area selected in the list disappeared when switching to the “Individual Devices” view

In the IPv4 settings of a network device, only the last octet of the IPv4 address can be changed, regardless of the subnet mask

Under certain conditions, it was not possible to establish WireGuard VPN connections if FritzBox was running on an external modem or router with DS-Lite connections

Under certain conditions, manually configured DNS servers with DoT (DNS over TLS) enabled are not displayed on the online screen

VPN connections from Android devices to FritzBox over IPSec with IKEv2 were not possible

VPN: For compatibility reasons, the SHA-1 hash algorithm is still supported in IPSec (IKEv1).

When guest access was turned on or off, devices using guest Wi-Fi access were not displayed correctly in the network devices tables until the page was reloaded

In the guest device details, it seemed possible to make changes to the IP settings

The Calls, Home Network Devices, and Convenience functions information areas on the Overview page have been shortened or rearranged.

