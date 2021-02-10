New freedom of movement for British lawyers in Switzerland as of 01.03.2021 »Lawyers, Freedom of Movement, Great Britain, UK» Lawyers / Mediators, Legislation »Law News

Implement the BGFA Amendment

On January 20, 2021, the Federal Council (BR) put into effect the September 25, 2020 amendment to the Federal Law on the Freedom of Movement of Lawyers (Lawyers Act, BGFA) into effect on March 1, 2021.

After the withdrawal of the United Kingdom (United Kingdom) from the European Union (EU) and on the basis of Part IV of the 25.02. Of European Union attorneys by analogy.

Regardless of the legal basis, the right to free movement of British lawyers – as far as it is recognizable – does not change anything.

Article 2 BGFA Personal Domain (- Previously -) 1 This law applies to persons admitted to the bar and who represent the parties before the courts in Switzerland under the monopoly of lawyers. 2 The modalities for representation of the parties before the judicial authorities are determined by attorneys who are citizens of the member states of the European Union (EU) or the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).4 3 These methods also apply to Swiss citizens who are authorized to practice the legal profession under one of the professional titles listed in the Appendix in a member state of the European Union or the European Free Trade Association.5 Playing sports.

