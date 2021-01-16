New footage leaks for Pokemon Unite

In case you forgot, there is a new Pokemon MOBA in the business called Pokemon Unite Which is set to come to Nintendo Switch and mobile devices in the future. While Pokemon hasn’t said much about this new game since it first revealed it in 2020, it looks like we may soon have a lot of new information.

The reason for this belief stems from the fact that a new gameplay video for Pokemon Unite He recently found his way to YouTube. The video, which was just uploaded today and can be found below, shows a full game from the opening Pokemon selection screen through to the post-game lobby and accompanying main menu. The footage we see centers on a player controlling Charizard but also shown other Pokemon like Slowbro, Absol, Snorlax and Lucario.

If you were wondering how this game came about in the first place, Pokemon Unite It is already in a closed beta phase now. The only downside is that this beta version is only available in China right now. The in-game text from the game’s video sure would have given this away if you have already watched it yourself. At the moment, there are no plans to bring the same beta to other regions but that may change in the future.

The positive side to this whole situation is that Pokemon Unite Having a beta version at all means the official one can come sooner than we think. In all likelihood, the game will undergo additional beta phases in other regions around the world in the coming months before launching after that. While this is not a guarantee by any means, other multiplayer games, especially those on mobile, tend to follow this pattern.

Of course, if anything is revealed Pokemon Unite In the near future, we’ll obviously keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com. Until then, you can follow all Coverage about the future game here.