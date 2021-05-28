New easing in Loerrach

Given the good development of infection numbers in the past 14 days, further mitigation is likely to be implemented in the Lörrach area from Sunday May 30, 2021.

Especially in the cultural district, where longer times can be opened up in the restaurant trade, a progressive plan provides relaxation, and sports facilities and fitness studios for entertainment and low-contact amateur sports can also be operationalized again.

Starting Sunday, the following regulations will apply in addition to the mitigation already in place: