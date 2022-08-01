New album renaissance: Criticizing Beyoncé more than words

Beyoncé recently released her new album, Renaissance. Photo: Mason Paul





Beyoncé is a huge star celebrated by millions. Because of the song’s line on their new album, there is now massive criticism.

Many are currently listening to Beyoncé’s new album “Renaissance” (40) over and over again. But there are criticisms, too. Among other things, Hannah Devine, who works with people with disabilities, and the charity Scope drew attention to the fact that The singer in her song “Hot”. Uses a word that is often used pejoratively in relation to people with a brain movement disorder. This was reported by the BBC, among other things.

“I am tired and frustrated that we are having this conversation again so quickly after receiving such a purposeful and progressive response from Lizzo,” Deviny told the BBC. It sounds like a slap in the face. The BBC’s Nikki Fox said that while the phrase might have a different meaning in the US, it was “a word we would never use in the UK”.

“Be part of the change”

Singer Lizzo, 34, used the word in her song “Grrrrls.” In mid-June I wrote on TwitterShe changed her words after she found out. She made it clear that she did not want to support “offensive language” and was herself exposed to many “painful words”. As an influential artist, you want to “be a part of the change” you want to see in the world.

According to the report, Scoop is meanwhile demanding that Beyoncé change the lyrics of her song. Warren Kirwan, the organization’s media director, said she’s a longtime advocate of inclusion and equality, so we’re calling for change.

Review by Kellys

Singer Kelis, 42, had previously criticized Beyoncé, but for a different reason. An excerpt from their song “Get Along With You” was used for the song “Energy”. Your presence Was upset about the sample on InstagramBecause she never asked. “Why doesn’t anyone have the decency to call me and say, ‘Hey, we’d like to use your registration’?” Kelis explained, among other things.





