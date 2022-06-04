New 75-inch UHD Smart TV for €729

At the discount, it’s TV time again. from 13.06. At 7 AM, a new offer starts in the online store, which is valid until July 24, 2022 at the latest. Then Aldi presents a file Medion UHD TV X17575 75 inch for only €729 on me. Subsequently You can save more than 200 euros Compared to buying directly from the manufacturer. Aldi also had this Smart TV on display for last year’s European Football Championship 2020 and He asked for 849 euros at the time. Aldi already had this TV in March 2022 and wanted €749 at that time.

What does the Smart TV Medion Life X17575 offer for the money?

In addition to the massive size, the Smart TV also supports HDR10 content, but the screen brightness limitation of just 250 nits is likely to severely limit the display of the extended color space. You have to do without other HDR standards, such as HLG or Dolby Vision. The X17575 was already on sale at Aldi in July 2020, October 2020 and March 2022 at Aldi.

subordinate Medion Smart TV It comes with a pre-installed Netflix app and a built-in web browser. DVB-S2, DVB-C2, DVB-T2 HD are installed for receiving TV, there is also a CI + interface so that you can use paid HD Plus from private TV stations. In addition to the antenna and satellite sockets, Medion has installed three USB ports, three HDMI 2.0 ports with HDCP 2.2 as well as one LAN and one VGA in terms of connections. An SPDIF connection or a 3.5mm jack is available for connecting audio devices. Wireless display is supported, but you have to do without Bluetooth. Meanwhile, Amazon has smart TVs, such as the Samsung Crystal UHD 4K TV (GU75 AU8079) with 75-inch It costs less than 600 euros And it offers, among other things, higher brightness than Medion TV.

Medion UHD TV X17575 Set:

source: ALDI