science

Neurology: the brain becomes paralyzed only from the age of sixty

February 19, 2022
Faye Stephens

Lusty young, lame old, this is a common bias, not only when it comes to mobility, but also mental comprehension. An online experiment with over a million participants by a team led by Micha von Krause of the University of Heidelberg now refutes this view: As the working group wrote in “The Nature of Human Behavior”, the speed of cognitive information processing remains largely stable between the ages of 20 and 60 years. Only then does the speed of mental processing decrease.

