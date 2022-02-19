Neurology: the brain becomes paralyzed only from the age of sixty

Lusty young, lame old, this is a common bias, not only when it comes to mobility, but also mental comprehension. An online experiment with over a million participants by a team led by Micha von Krause of the University of Heidelberg now refutes this view: As the working group wrote in “The Nature of Human Behavior”, the speed of cognitive information processing remains largely stable between the ages of 20 and 60 years. Only then does the speed of mental processing decrease.

In the test, participants had to assign pictures to the categories “white” or “black” and words to the categories “good” or “bad” by pressing a button. It is an implicit association test (IAT) used to research biases, for example. However, this content played no role in their work and, as von Krause and Co. write, they used the data set in the sense of a reaction time task in which the duration of cognitive decisions was measured. They then correlated this with the age of the test subjects, who ranged in age from 10 to 80.

Their reaction time increased with age: The average time for a correct answer peaked at about 20 years, previous studies showed. The team writes that this is not due to cognitive decline, which came to a different conclusion with the help of a mathematical model. “In our view, older people are slower because they answer more carefully and focus more on avoiding mistakes,” says von Krause. Part of the reason the 20-year-olds were the fastest is because they were the most willing to trade precision for speed. At the same time, the speed of the motor reaction decreases throughout life: the older participants in the experiment needed more time to press the right button after they found the correct answer.