Neurological disease in New Brunswick, Canada

A mysterious disease is keeping people in New Brunswick, Canada in suspense. Over the past two years, more and more young people are experiencing serious symptoms such as insomnia, hallucinations and weight loss. The reason is still not clear.

Neurological symptoms are on the rise in a Canadian province – what’s behind it? (Avatar: Getty)

In the spring of 2021, the public first learned about 48 people who had been observed experiencing puzzling neurological symptoms. The mass from New Brunswick in Canada had already been noticed two years ago, but her condition remains unexplainable by any previously known disease. Those affected experienced severe weight loss, insomnia, hallucinations, difficulty concentrating, and increasingly restricted mobility. It was also among young patients who had not previously had health problems.

Anonymous source reports more cases – and more young patients

Almost a year later, an employee of the Vitalité Health Network, one of the two county health authorities, submitted an anonymous report to the British newspaper “Watchman“It has been reported and reported is alarming: not only is it feared that in the meantime the number of patients has risen to 150, but it is also said that more and more young people are experiencing symptoms and are therefore mentally collapsing faster and faster.

“I am really concerned about these issues because they seem to be moving very quickly,” the anonymous source said. In addition, there are at least nine cases now known in which symptoms have also developed in close contacts without genetic contact, such as spouses or caregivers. This may indicate that environmental factors could play a role in the disease.

Are neurotoxins behind this baffling disease?

Contrary to all of these concerns, both the anonymous employee and many county residents assume that New Brunswick will formally announce this month that the mass is merely the result of a misdiagnosis, through which the unrelated illnesses had the act of summing up wrongly. We’ve already mentioned in the past that deaths associated with the mysterious disease do not have a common cause, but that the victims died because of something else.

Continue reading

But New Brunswick residents like Tim Petty, whose father died in 2019, remain skeptical. After Laurie Petty was initially assigned to the cluster, a pathologist later stated that he had died of Alzheimer’s disease. His son and sister tried to examine his father’s remains for traces of neurotoxins – but nothing has happened to this day.

Some suspect that β-methylamino-L-alanine (BMAA) could be behind the disease, the neurotoxin found in high doses in lobsters. In the coastal city of New Brunswick, it is these crustaceans that enable large industries and are an important part of the economy. This, in turn, has led to speculation about whether resistance to testing might be politically motivated.

“We say we’ll find out what’s behind it.”

Formally, the deadlock is explained by the fact that the test procedure is not as simple as many think. At the present time, there is still a lack of means to properly evaluate the data, which is why the investigation costs so much time and effort and is currently meaningless.

The anonymous employee at Vitalité hopes that affected people in New Brunswick can be helped and the mystery of the mysterious disease can be resolved: “We tell patients that the country is behind them and that tests will be done so we can solve it. Everything we say we will find out what is behind it so we can help them,” he told The Guardian It hasn’t happened yet. But they need us.”

In the video: Brain Research – If You Have An Audience, You’ll Feel Better