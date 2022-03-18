Neuroimmune-mediated diseases after COVID-19 vaccination…

/ freshidea, stock.adobe.com

Oxford – COVID-19 vaccination is not associated with an increased incidence of neuroimmune diseases such as facial nerve palsy, encephalomyelitis, Guillain-Barré syndrome and transverse myelitis, however, SARS-CoV-2 infection is, as a study in British Medical Journal (BMJ) Indicates (DOI: 10.1136 / bmj-2021-068373).

“Following the initiation of COVID-19 vaccination programmes, regulatory authorities identified neuroimmune diseases as adverse reactions of particular importance,” wrote the authors, led by Xintong Li, a PhD student at the Oxford University Center for Statistics in Medicine. closely and numerous case reports have been published worldwide, even if a causal relationship has not been demonstrated. Observational studies have found mixed results.”

The study, now published in the British Medical Journal, included more than 8,330497 people from the United Kingdom and Spain who had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccines from Astrazeneca, Biontech/Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson. The study population also included a cohort of 735,870 non-immunized individuals who had SARS-CoV-2 infection and 14,330,080 participants from the general population.

Vaccination: similar incidence rates as before the pandemic

Infection rates were obtained 21 days after the first COVID-19 vaccination, 90 days after a positive PCR test for SARS-CoV-2 and between 2017 and 2019 for background rates in the general population.

For both facial nerve palsy, encephalomyelitis, and Guillain-Barré syndrome, infection rates after COVID-19 vaccination were consistent with what would be expected based on background levels in the general population.

Infection: infection rates are higher than expected

However, infection rates in participants with SARS-CoV-2 infection were higher than expected. For example, in the UK data, the standard incidence rate for facial nerve palsy was 1.33 (95% CI 1.02-1.74), for encephalomyelitis 6.89 (95% CI 3.82-12, 44), and for Guillain-Barré syndrome 3.53 (95). %CI 1.83-6.77).

Transverse myelitis was very rare with less than 5 events in all vaccinated cohorts and therefore could not be analyzed.

The authors on Li also conducted a self-controlled case series. However, the statistical power only allowed a comparison between the period before and after vaccination in the case of facial nerve paralysis: a safety signal was not observed here, according to the researchers. © nec / aerzteblatt.de