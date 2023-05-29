Network security and resilience are top priorities for German IT decision makers

The new Colt CIO Report captures IT decision-makers’ priorities for 2023 in an international comparison. According to the survey, cyber security is a top priority for German CIOs, with 53 percent of those surveyed citing it as a priority. Network resilience comes second, with 44 percent of IT decision makers agreeing. This is followed by migration to the cloud and introduction of new collaboration and communication applications (43 percent). A total of about 1,000 IT decision makers from 12 countries in Europe and Asia were surveyed.

A similar trend appears in all respondents. Security is the top priority, followed by network resilience and better business collaboration opportunities. Network resilience is about laying the foundations for on-demand or cloud-based solutions. A quarter of those surveyed are already planning to make their network topology more flexible and adapt it using SD-WAN.

However, in a global comparison between Europe, Asia and the United States, the priorities diverge: in Europe, the focus is on improving safety. The United States prioritizes the implementation of new technologies (47 percent) and network resilience (also 47 percent). In Asia, Japan and Hong Kong focus on network resilience (59 percent). In Singapore, security (54 percent) and network resilience (49 percent) are top priorities, while collaboration and connectivity applications are again important across all regions.

For Europe, security issues appear to be at the fore, with Sweden and Denmark having the highest value at 69 per cent. Artificial intelligence and machine learning is a particular priority in the UK at 40 per cent compared to 33 per cent in all European countries. Network resilience is particularly important in Germany and Scandinavia, while the Netherlands is focusing on cloud migration. The introduction of new applications for collaboration and communication is of great importance, especially in Italy.

The study stresses the importance of secure and resilient network management. CIOs currently prioritize security over resilience. The arrangement of the elements in the CIO agenda shows that improving infrastructure is a necessary prerequisite for the introduction of innovative and intelligent technologies such as artificial intelligence, and thus for a future-oriented business model,” Kerry Gilder, CEO of Colt, explains the results.

Top results by country at a glance:

Europe

Germany: Improving security is the priority most frequently cited (53 percent) by IT decision makers, followed by network resilience, according to 44 percent of respondents. Moving to the cloud and new apps for collaboration and communication per name 43 percent.

France: 53 percent of IT decision makers rank improving security among their top three priorities. New collaboration and communication apps are a top priority for 41 percent of respondents, and the same percentage focuses on enabling remote work.

Great Britain: More decision makers than any other region cite AI and machine learning as a priority (40 percent versus 33 percent across all regions). Improving security (48 percent) and introducing new collaboration apps (44 percent) are also high priorities.

Italy: IT decision makers often cite new collaboration and communication applications as one of their top three priorities. priority of 53 percent, compared to an overall average of 39 percent. Improving security is a top priority (58 percent), while 39 percent cited improving network resilience.

Holland: IT decision makers are most likely to say moving to the cloud is a priority (43 percent, eight percentage points above average). Improving security is the most cited priority (55 percent), and introducing new collaboration and communication apps is cited at 43 percent.

Spain: Fifty-seven percent of IT decision makers surveyed indicated improving security as a priority. 42% cited network flexibility and 39% the ability to work remotely as their top three points.

Sweden and Denmark: IT decision-makers in these countries are the most likely to cite improving security as a priority (69 percent versus the overall average of 53 percent). Improving network speed is the next top priority, with 46 percent citing it, and 38 percent focusing on enabling remote working.

north america

United State: Almost every second (47 percent) of IT decision makers surveyed identified implementing new technologies as a priority. This is the highest in the entire survey and is 13 percentage points higher than the average of 34 percent. The same percentage (47 percent) cite improving network resilience as a priority, while improving security is the most cited priority at 52 percent.

Asia

Japan: IT decision makers focus more on improving network resilience, with six in ten (59 percent) citing this as a priority. Adoption of SD-WAN solutions was cited at 44 percent, followed by 42 percent who prioritized improving security – the lowest rate of any country.

Hong Kong: Forty-five percent of IT decision makers surveyed cited empowering a remote workforce as a top priority – the highest turnout of any country participating in the survey. 55 percent say they prioritize security, and 42 percent say they prioritize new collaboration and communication apps.

Singapore: IT decision-makers cite improving security (54 percent) and network resilience (49 percent) as their top priorities, followed by new collaboration and communication applications (43 percent).

methodology:

953 IT decision-makers were asked in an online survey in December 2022 about their IT priorities for the 12 months from January 2023. Denmark, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, US and UK participated in the survey. Respondents are selected from a global panel of respondents. This board includes an anti-fraud system, postal address verification, board quality assessment, digital fingerprinting, and double sign-up verification. The survey was conducted 100% online over a 3-week period in November/December 2022.