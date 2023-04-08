Network problems Neuenkirchen Currently 04/08/2023: Lost power? This is behind her

On Saturday afternoon, problems appeared in the power grid in Neunkirchen in the postal code 48485 district. You can read all information about the events in Neunkirchen today and what you can do now here on news.de

Malfunction and maintenance in Neuenkirchen up-to-date

Neuenkirchen is located in the federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia, where homes go without electricity for an average of only 10 minutes a year. In all other federal states as well, downtime is limited to a few minutes. In the vast majority of cases, the problems are “just” low voltage interference. According to the Störsauskunft.de portal, there is currently a message for the city of Neuenkirchen. This is an entry for one error. Anyone wishing to know about current events in the region will find all the detailed information about the work in progress below.

The following disturbances are currently available on April 8, 2023 in Neunkirchen

The residents of the area have been affected by the power outage since 1:13 PM Emsdettener Straße at Sankt Arnold, Neuenkirchen (postal code 48485, Steinfurt district). So far the potential failures have been locally limited. The power grid operator in charge has not released any further details. In this context, there may be restrictions on those affected, but there is no information about the expected end of the work.

(Last update: 04/08/2023, 21:40)

Reporting a power outage in Neunkirchen: who is the right person to contact in case something goes wrong?

If you are affected by a power outage, keep calm and check if the fuse in the fuse box has blown due to overload, for example. Do not immediately report a power outage to the police or fire brigade rescue co-ordination centers, as most of the time it is not an emergency. So the correct address is your energy supplier.

Here you will find the contact details of your contact person at the network operator.

Preparation is everything: This is how you master longer blackouts

Even if the German power grid works very reliably, none of us are immune from grid problems or even blackouts. Therefore, solid emergency preparedness makes sense and doesn’t require a great deal of effort. So what can be done to deal with such incidents in the best possible way?

If you do not have access to a power grid for a longer period of time, it is recommended that you use battery-powered devices at home, such as cell phones or household appliances, as sparingly as possible. When the power goes out, there is usually no more lighting. Be sure to keep any alternative light sources (flashlight, candles, etc.) in the drawer. An additional uninterruptible power supply (UPS), for example as a variant with Schuko plugs to avoid data loss, is also a good idea. This applies to smaller devices with a power bank. Not only as a hobby camper, it’s also a good idea to have a small gas stove at home and, if possible, a source of nutritious, easy-to-process food. It is recommended to always have a sufficient supply of water bottles on hand especially in areas with a mains power supply. Also and especially if you are dependent on supplying medical equipment yourself, it is highly recommended that you think about an emergency beforehand.

In comparison: regional differences in power grid disturbances

Outages in the power grid happen from time to time, even if they are mostly regional and only temporary. In Germany, a lot is being done to ensure there are no power outages, and statistically speaking, German households have to go without electricity for an average of less than 20 minutes a year. In the UK it takes more than 1 hour a year, and in some European countries like Poland or Italy it takes more than 3 hours.

A comparison of federal states by the Federal Grid Agency shows that the main figures for outages range from 9 to 19 minutes. Rhineland-Palatinate (about 19 minutes a year) and Brandenburg (about 17 minutes) top the list, followed by Saxony-Anhalt (16 minutes). On the other hand, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Hesse, Bavaria, Berlin and Schleswig-Holstein have the least blackouts (about 9 minutes each).

