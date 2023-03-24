NETWORK PROBLEMS FILIN CURRENTLY MARCH 24, 2023: There are power outages here

On Friday night, there were disturbances in the power grid in Filen in the postal code 46342 district. Other parts of the district are currently affected by the disturbances. All information about the situation in Velen today and where to find help can be found here on news.de

Malfunctions and maintenance in Filen up to date

On average, the German population is supplied with electricity continuously except for a few minutes a year. Known disorders are often called LV disorders in one or several families. For example, failure is not the norm in Velen in North Rhine-Westphalia, but it can always happen temporarily. According to the Störsauskunft.de portal, there are currently several reports for the city of Velen. These are two entries about network problems in the region. In the following overview you will find all information about crash reports in the region.

The following disturbances are currently available in Velen on March 24, 2023

to Willen (postal code 46342, district of Borken) The network operator reports a problem with the electricity network. The technicians have been busy fixing since 00:59 today. The repair must be done immediately, the exact time is not specified.

There are other network problems in the area Schlatt in Willen (postal code 46342, district of Borken). Unfortunately, no detailed information is available from the responsible network administrator. Difficulties have been reported since 00:59 today. A team of technicians is currently correcting the cause, and the restoration should be completed by 4:00 am.

(Last update: 03/24/2023, 04:04)

Reporting a power outage in Filen: How do I know the correct contact point for my bug report?

It should be made clear in advance that a power outage is not an emergency in most cases. Only call the emergency numbers of the police or firefighters in an emergency. Instead, first try to see if the problem is only in your apartment, for example due to a blown fuse in your fuse box. If not, go to your energy company’s Incident Reporting page and report the incident there.

Here you will find the contact details of your contact person at the network operator.

Power outage checklist

It never hurts to have certain things in the house in case of an emergency. Here is an overview of items that can definitely help you in the event of a power outage:

light:

Torch/candles/tea lights

Backup power sources:

Maybe an emergency power generator

Batteries Replacement / Batteries Replacement / Power Bank

He eats:

Camping stove with gas cartridge

Perishable food/water supplies

climate:

Blankets/sleeping bags

Wood / coal / oil / petrol

Cool box

diverse:

Medicine

wet wipes

garbage bag

Supply of cash

Frequency of supply interruptions

Outages in the power grid happen from time to time, even if they are mostly regional and only temporary. In Germany, a lot is being done to ensure that there is no power outage, so statistically German households have to go without electricity for an average of less than 20 minutes a year. In the UK it takes more than 1 hour a year, and in some European countries like Poland or Italy it takes more than 3 hours.

A comparison of federal states by the Federal Grid Agency shows that the main figures for outages range from 9 to 19 minutes. Rhineland-Palatinate (about 19 minutes a year) and Brandenburg (about 17 minutes) top the list, followed by Saxony-Anhalt (16 minutes). On the other hand, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Hesse, Bavaria, Berlin and Schleswig-Holstein have the least blackouts (about 9 minutes each).

What’s also interesting: Energy crisis: Germany’s concerns about electricity supply

