Network problems Currently Ketsch on 08/21/2022: Here there are disturbances in the power grid

The power outage occurred in Ketsch in the zip code area 68775 on Saturday afternoon. All notifications about power outages in Ketsch, which have been around since August 20, 2022 and what to do now, can be found here on news.de

Ketsch malfunctions and maintenance are up to date

On average, the availability of the German power grid is very high, including in Kitsch in Baden-Württemberg. However, interruptions in the power supply can occur from time to time. In many cases, these are low-voltage disorders that only affect one or several families. According to the Störsauskunft.de portal, there is currently a letter for the city of Ketsch. The responsible electricity supplier MVV Netze GmbH has accordingly reported an outage in the supply area. In the following overview you will find all the information about crash reports in the region.

The following disruptions are currently available in Ketsch on August 21, 2022

for Blumenstraße in Ketsch (zip code 68775, Rhine Neckar region) Network operator MVV Netze GmbH has reported a problem with the power grid. Technicians have been assigned to solve the problem since 08/20/2022 at 13:03. Repairs must be completed by 3:00 PM.

(As of: 08/21/2022, 02:00 AM)

Ketsch Power Outage Reporting: Who can you contact in case of an error?

You must have one power outage If affected, keep calm and check if the fuse in the fuse box has blown due to overload, for example. Do not report a power outage to the police or rescue co-ordination centers of the fire brigade immediately, as most of the time it is not an emergency. So the correct address is your power supply.

You can find the MVV Netze troubleshooting hotline here.

Prepare for the worst case scenario: How to prepare for the interruption

It never hurts to have certain things in the house in case of an emergency. Here you will find an overview of items that can definitely help you in the event of a power outage:

light:

Torch / Candles / Tea Lights

Backup power sources:

Maybe an emergency power generator

Replacing batteries / replacing batteries / power bank

a meal:

camping stove with gas cartridge

Food/water supply perishable

climate:

Blankets / sleeping bags

Wood / coal / oil / petrol

cool box

Miscellaneous:

Medicine

wet wipes

Garbage bag

cash supply

Frequency of supply interruptions

Outages in the power grid occur from time to time, even if they are mostly regional and only temporary. In Germany, a lot is done to ensure there are no blackouts, so statistically German households have to be without electricity for an average of less than 20 minutes per year. In the UK, it takes more than an hour per year, and in some European countries like Poland or Italy, it takes more than 3 hours.

A comparison of federal states by the Federal Network Agency shows that key blackout numbers range from 9 to 19 minutes. Rhineland-Palatinate (about 19 minutes per year) and Brandenburg (about 17 minutes) top the list, followed by Saxony-Anhalt (16 minutes). On the other hand, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Hesse, Bavaria, Berlin and Schleswig-Holstein suffer the least blackouts (about 9 minutes each).

Follow news.de already in Facebook And the Youtube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos, great contests and a direct line to the editorial team.

+++ Editorial note: This text has been created on the basis of current data with the help of artificial intelligence. If you have any comments or questions, please contact [email protected] +++

ROJ / news.de