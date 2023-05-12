Network Problems Burbach Currently on 05/12/2023: Current disturbances in the power grid

In Burbach, there were disturbances in the electricity network in the postal code 57299 area in the morning hours of Thursday. Other areas in the region were also affected by the unrest. All information about the events in Burbach since 11.05.23 and what to do now can be found here on news.de

Breakdowns and maintenance in Burbach is up to date

According to the report of the portal Störsauskunft.de, there are currently a total of 3 accidents in Burbach affecting disturbances in the power grid. The network operator in charge of the area has been notified. In an average home in North Rhine-Westphalia, power supply problems only happen for about 10 minutes a year. Most of the time we talk about very limited local LV disturbances. The German power grid is doing very well, and that goes for Burbach as well. All detailed information about possible and current network problems can be found here in our overview.

The following bugs are currently available at Burbach on May 12, 2023

Residents of the area have been affected by the power outage since May 11, 2023 at 10:12 AM Carl-Benz-Strasse in Burbach (postal code 57299, district of Siegen-Wittgenstein). So far the potential failures have been locally limited. The power grid operator in charge has not released any further details. In this context, there may be restrictions on those affected, but there is no information about the expected end of the work.

In addition, network problems extend across the region Dürerstraße in Burbach (postal code 57299, district of Siegen-Wittgenstein). Unfortunately, no detailed information is available from the responsible network administrator. Difficulties known since May 11, 2023 at 10:12 am. Specialists are currently removing the cause and the recovery process should take place as quickly as possible.

In addition to the area State road L723 in Lippe, Burbach (postal code 57299, district of Siegen-Wittgenstein) It was reported to a known bug since May 11, 2023 at 10:12 am, and it is not yet clear how to fix it. To date, however, no resident has expressly reported impairment. More detailed explanations are not available from the network operator.

(As of: 05/12/2023, 02:43)

Reporting a power outage in Burbach: Who do you contact in the event of a breakdown?

If you are affected by a power outage, keep calm and check if the fuse in the fuse box has blown due to overload, for example. Do not immediately report a power outage to the police or fire brigade rescue co-ordination centers, as most of the time it is not an emergency. So the correct address is your energy supplier.

If you find problems with your power supply, this may have various reasons. However, there are some measures you can take to fix the problem on your own. Often it is not a mains fault at all, in most cases the circuit fuse was blown for protection reasons only. Therefore, first check your fuse box to see if a fuse has blown there. If this is the case, then disconnect all consumers that may be the cause of this from the mains and turn the fuse back on. If the problem is not resolved, there is a high probability of power line damage in the circuit. At this point, you should consult a specialist. If the power outage extends beyond your home, the power grid may have already gone down. Power outages alone are not an emergency! Do not call the police or fire department’s emergency numbers directly. Instead, contact your power supply.

In comparison: regional differences in power grid disturbances

Outages in the power grid happen from time to time, even if they are mostly regional and only temporary. In Germany, a lot is being done to ensure there are no power outages, and statistically speaking, German households have to go without electricity for an average of less than 20 minutes a year. In the UK it takes more than 1 hour a year, and in some European countries like Poland or Italy it takes more than 3 hours.

A comparison of federal states by the Federal Grid Agency shows that the main figures for outages range from 9 to 19 minutes. Rhineland-Palatinate (about 19 minutes a year) and Brandenburg (about 17 minutes) top the list, followed by Saxony-Anhalt (16 minutes). On the other hand, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Hesse, Bavaria, Berlin and Schleswig-Holstein have the least blackouts (about 9 minutes each).

