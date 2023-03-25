Network Problems Bitburg Currently March 25, 2023: Where disruptions can currently occur

In Bitburg, there were network problems in places around noon on Friday in the area of ​​zip code 54634. Other areas in the region were also affected by the unrest. You can read all the reports on the situation in Bitburg since 24 March 2023 and where to find help here on news.de

Power grid operators are constantly working to ensure the proper functioning of the power grid. Photo: Adobe Stock/3asyl60lf

Breakdowns and maintenance in Bitburg up-to-date

The average family in Rhineland-Palatinate only experiences power supply problems about 19 minutes a year. Most of the time we talk about very limited local LV disturbances. The German electricity grid works very well, and this applies to Bitburg as well. Störsauskunft.de is currently reporting two outages in Bitburg’s power grid. Anyone wishing to know about current events in the region will find all the detailed information about the work in progress below.

The following breakdowns are currently available in Bitburg on March 25, 2023

to Franz-Mecker-Strasse in Bitburg (postal code 54634, Eifelkreis Bitburg-Prüm) The network operator reports a problem with the electricity network. Technicians have been assigned to fix the problem since 3/24/2023 at 1:27 PM. Repairs are expected to be completed by 1:50 am.

The region also lists Landesstraße L5 in Rittersdorf, Bitburg in the administrative district “Bitburger Land” (postal code 54634, Eifelkreis Bitburg-Prüm) disturbance. To date, no resident has reported impairment. The problem has existed since 03/24/2023 at 11:51 AM, technicians are on duty. According to the responsible authorities, it is not yet known when the disruption is expected to be resolved.

(Status: 03/25/2023, 01:56)

Reporting a power outage in Bitburg: How do I find out who is responsible to correct the fault?

It should be made clear in advance that a power outage is not an emergency. Only call the emergency numbers of the police or firefighters in an emergency. Instead, first try to see if the problem is only in your apartment, for example due to a blown fuse in your fuse box. If not, go to your energy company’s Incident Reporting page and report the incident there.

You can access the error report from the responsible network operator here.

Have you also noticed disturbances in your area?

If you or even a larger area is affected by a power outage, the authorities recommend the following: In such a situation, it is important to be aware of the situation in your area. Check the media, listen to local radio stations, or read online. Here at news.de you will always find the current situation in your city. Only in exceptional cases of emergency, please call emergency numbers 110 (police) and 112 (firefighters). If the error is not widely known, report the details to your power grid operator. Reduce your consumption of electricity and water to a minimum. Finally, in case of long-term failures, inquire about the locations of information centers set up by the authorities.

Differences in the power grid fails to compare

Outages in the power grid happen from time to time, even if they are mostly regional and only temporary. In Germany, a lot is being done to ensure there are no power outages, and statistically speaking, German households have to go without electricity for an average of less than 20 minutes a year. In the UK it takes more than 1 hour a year, and in some European countries like Poland or Italy it takes more than 3 hours.

A comparison of federal states by the Federal Grid Agency shows that the main figures for outages range from 9 to 19 minutes. Rhineland-Palatinate (about 19 minutes a year) and Brandenburg (about 17 minutes) top the list, followed by Saxony-Anhalt (16 minutes). On the other hand, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Hesse, Bavaria, Berlin and Schleswig-Holstein have the least blackouts (about 9 minutes each).

What else is interesting: Germany’s energy crisis: blackouts or partial failures possible?

He follows news.de already in Facebook And Youtube? Here you will find all the latest news, latest videos, great contests and a direct line to the editorial team.

+++ Editorial note: This text has been generated on the basis of existing data with the help of artificial intelligence. If you have any comments or questions, please contact [email protected] +++

ROJ / news.de