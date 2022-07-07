Netflix Spatial Audio: 3D audio is possible without special hardware



Netflix Spatial audio support begins. The great thing about it is that no surround sound speakers or home theater systems are required. This is made possible by a new partnership with Sennheiser.





he has Broadcast provider announced today. Netflix Spatial Audio provides a new spatial audio experience that will be available across the entire Netflix content catalog.

Sennheiser’s AMBEO Technology

Behind this is Sennheiser’s so-called AMBEO technology. This adds a surround sound experience to normal stereo sound. This feature enables spatial audio on devices, including Apple, that previously did not support spatial audio.



Netflix has made it clear that in this way, even subscribers who don’t have surround speakers or supporting devices can automatically enable 3D surround sound with this technology. This will be the case for all compatible content. According to Netflix, spatial audio will be rolled out across the content catalog from now on. Availability will be gradually expanded to all content. Users can discover shows and movies that already support spatial audio by typing “spatial audio” in the service’s search bar.

“Netflix Spatial Audio helps bring the cinematic experience of immersive audio to any stereo device, so the work that filmmakers do to pull you into the story is consistent no matter what device you use to watch Netflix,” the ad said.

Compatible Apple devices included iPhone 7 or later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later iPad mini 5th generation and later, 3rd generation iPad Pro or later, and Apple TV 4K. iPhone and iPad must be running at least iOS 15.1 and Apple TV 4K requires tvOS 15 or higher. You can learn more about this in one New instructionsreleased by Netflix for 3D audio.

