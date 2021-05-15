entertainment

Netflix is ​​canceling popular series: it’s over after just one season

May 15, 2021
Ulva Robson

Many Netflix series share the same fate, despite their immense popularity, they are removed from the streaming service group after a season or two. With “The Iruates”, known in Germany as “The gang from Baker Street”, the following format is now added.

READ  This is how the world reacts to the death of the Duke of Edinburgh

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *