Netflix is ​​canceling popular series: it’s over after just one season

May 16, 2021
Ulva Robson

Many Netflix series share the same fate, despite their immense popularity, they are removed from the streaming service group after a season or two. With “The Iruates”, known in Germany as “The gang from Baker Street”, the following format is now added.

