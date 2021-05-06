Netanyahu fails to form a government in Israel

Debbie Hill 1/3 Benjamin Netanyahu failed to form a government after the fourth parliamentary elections in two years.

The right-wing conservative Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (71) failed to form a government. This means that opponents of Netanyahu have a chance to end the president’s 71-year term. Whether they will succeed in this remains completely open. Meanwhile, Israel is still in its political crisis. Netanyahu will remain at the beginning at the head of a transitional government.

Fifth new elections?

President Reuven Rivlin was expected to appoint opposition leader Jair Lapid to form a government on Wednesday. His future party belongs to the political center.