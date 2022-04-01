Nestlé – New CEO at Cereal Partners

Astrid Kloss (photo) is the new Managing Director of Cereal Partners Worldwide. She succeeded Nicholas Wally, who would take charge of the grain trade in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Astrid Kloss started her career at Nestlé in 2001 and was most recently the Director of Customer Sales for Nestlé Germany. The company said it previously held various marketing and sales positions in the coffee, chocolate, cereal, culinary and ice cream categories. Effective April 1, 2022, Cereal Partners Worldwide will be responsible for the DACH Region (Germany, Austria and Switzerland) and the Northern European Markets (CPW North Cluster).

Nicholas Wally has worked with Nestlé since 2002 and has held various positions, including Central America, France, Belgium and Portugal. He has been responsible for the DACH regions at Cereal Partners Worldwide since 2018 and integrating Northern European markets into the new CDW North group. As BEO UK & Ireland, he is now responsible for the grain trade in Great Britain and Ireland.

Cereal Partners Worldwide is a joint venture of Nestlé and General Mills specializing in the production of breakfast cereals.