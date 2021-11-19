NERF Legends – Launch Trailer for Today’s Release

With NERF Legends The iconic game has been brought to the virtual world as of today and is a first-person shooter with cross-play features and more.

An active first-person shooter promises a wide range of authentic NERF blasters, an exciting story campaign and online multiplayer modes for up to eight players, bringing Hasbro’s popular NERF blasters to life in a whole new way.

In the single player campaign by NERF Legends There are 19 futuristic levels waiting for you where you have to fight against an army of robots. 15 original NERF Mega, Ultra and Elite series pistols are available for this purpose, which can not only be customized with colorful skins, but can also be charged with various special attacks such as target seeker and slowdown. Those who prefer to prove their skills in multiplayer mode can either play in a 4v4 or 8 player free-for-all against friends and rivals.

Features at a glance

Exciting single player campaign With different types of extreme enemies, boss battles and challenges in 19 unusual locations

Awesome trick shots With one of 15 original NERF pistols from the Mega, Ultra and Elite lines and the latest models from 2021!

Dart powerups to charge the blaster Such as magnetic thrust, magnetic gravity, target seeker, and deceleration that can turn the tide in battles

Customize your character and megaphone With perks and upgradeable skins!

In online multiplayer modes with 4 or 8 players on a team basis, free for all Players can test their skills against friends and rivals!

Players can test their skills against friends and rivals! cross platform play possible

For even more NERF action, the Alpha Pack, which is included with Deluxe and includes the following:

Der Elite 2.0 Echo CS-10 Blaster In the orange, blue and other four kinds of color original theme for everyone who wants to be a little different

Der Elite 2.0 Phoenix CS-6 Blaster Equipped with a rifle scope in five different colors

Equipped with a rifle scope in five different colors monastery alpha suitStylish new look with additional customization options in 10 different colors

NERF Legends available now.