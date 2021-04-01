Nel ASA receives an order from HTEC for Canada’s second hydrogen filling plant – BusinessPortal Norway

Oslo, April 1, 2021. Nel Hydrogen Fueling, a subsidiary of Norwegian hydrogen specialist Nel ASA, has htec Another order received for the H2Station ™ hydrogen filling station for light commercial vehicles in Quebec, Canada. The hydrogen filling station will be operational by the second quarter of 2022. The two parties have agreed not to disclose the value of the order.

“We are very pleased to be chosen by HTEC as the preferred supplier for their hydrogen tank solution and to have our second purchase for the H2Station ™ filling station. We see HTEC as an important partner in Canada with a long history and wealth of experience building, owning and operating hydrogen filling stations. Eddie Newport, Director of Sales and Business Development, North America, Nel Hydrogen Inc.

The project will build on the existing collaboration between HTEC and Nel and expand the HTEC network to hydrogen refueling stations in Canada and Quebec. The addition of an additional terminal in Quebec will cement HTEC’s position as the leading provider of hydrogen fuel solutions in the country, explains Patrick Ullet, Vice President of Infrastructure at HTEC.

