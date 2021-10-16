Negotiations between the Social Democratic Party, the Green Party and the Free Democratic Party – Traffic light recommending party leaders to coalition negotiations – News

Three weeks after Germany’s parliamentary elections, the Social Democratic Party, the Green Party and the Free Democratic Party are taking the next step towards forming a so-called traffic light government.

Party negotiators aim for coalition talks.

According to Schultz, they agreed on a joint paper that will now be presented to party committees.

subscriber paper “We are convinced that we can conclude an ambitious and sustainable coalition agreement,” the three parties said of the findings of the explorations published on Friday. The paper also notes the early phase-out of coal, which is pre-planned by 2038 at the latest: “In order to meet climate protection goals, an accelerated phase-out of coal-fired power generation is also necessary. Ideally, this will be achieved by 2030.”

On the issue of migration and displacement, the negotiators said that asylum procedures, family reunification and return procedures should be speeded up and legal access routes should be established.

If a traffic light government is formed, the statutory minimum wage will also be increased to twelve euros an hour in the first year. Moreover, the voting age in the Bundestag and European elections will be lowered to 16 years.

Here’s what the SPD says: The SPD chancellor’s candidate, Olaf Schulz, emphasized that he was very “fantastic” over the confidence in the exploratory talks. After the talks he was convinced of the possibility of forming a government in order to advance in Germany.

SPD Executive Director agrees

The SPD executive director agreed to hold coalition talks with the Greens and the Free Democratic Party. The decision was made unanimously on Friday afternoon, German media reported. The Greens and the FDP want to make their decisions on Sunday and Monday. See also Why the Amazon rainforest emits more carbon dioxide than it absorbs

Germany is facing its largest industrial modernization project in probably more than 100 years. Schulz mentioned, among other things, the massive expansion of renewable energies, improvements in housing construction and minimum wages as well as stable pensions as important joint ventures. The new government must stand before Christmas, so does Schultz.

This is what the FDP says: FDP leader Christian Lindner also spoke of clear directional decisions: “For a long time there was no such opportunity for modernization as now.” Regarding individual concessions, such as an increase in the minimum wage, Lindner said: “That was a concern of the SPD and the Green Party. You have to accept that.” He will recommend coalition negotiations to the FDP committees on Monday.

Two-thirds of respondents from the Traffic Signs Coalition

As Friday’s ZDF poll showed, a traffic light coalition of the SPD, the Green Party and the FDP led by SPD adviser Olaf Schulz would find broad approval among residents. 62 percent of all those polled at Politbarometer want a government made up of these three parties. The Jamaica coalition of CDU/CSU, Greens and the Free Democratic Party was rejected by 64 percent, and the Social Democratic and Union coalition by 63 percent was clearly rejected. Furthermore, three-quarters of all those questioned support Olaf Schultz as federal counsel. A clear majority of SPD supporters, the Greens, the FDP and the left will see it this way, but also 55 percent in

Union supporters. See also Poisoning Alexei Navalny - Ministry of Lies - News

This is what the greens say: Green Party leader Annalina Barbock said a progressive coalition is possible. The country needs “real innovation” and not a “lowest common denominator”. With three different parties, it’s important that “everyone gives something,” says Barbock. In the case of the Greens, a small party conference is scheduled for Sunday to deal with the outcome of the explorations.

In previous exploratory talks, the SPD, the Greens, and the FDP revealed differences and similarities without commitment. Failure at the coalition negotiations stage cannot be ruled out.