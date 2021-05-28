NEC’s artificial intelligence helps clinicians discover tumors in Barrett’s esophagus during endoscopic procedures

NEC Corporation (NEC; Tokyo: 6701) today is about developing artificial intelligence technology to help clinicians identify tumors in Barrett’s esophagus during endoscopic procedures. This is the first technology of its kind in the world that meets the requirements of the CE mark, and is a European standard for safety, health and environmental protection (* 1). It will be published as WISE VISION® Endoscopy and will soon be available in Europe to assist clinicians in identifying Barrett’s tumors (* 2).

This software links to endoscopic processors and automatically notifies users of potential Barrett’s tumors based on images captured during endoscopic procedures.

Barrett’s esophagus is a precancerous condition in which the inner lining of the esophagus is replaced by a lining similar to that of the stomach. Compared to the normal population, patients with Barrett’s esophagus are about 30 to 40 times more likely to develop esophageal cancer (* 3).

However, if this cancer can be detected early, it can be removed through the endoscope and the patient is cured.

To address this issue, NEC worked with Professor Pradeep Bhandari (Portsmouth, UK), Chair of the European Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ESGE) Research Committee, to develop this new technology to help clinicians discover Barrett’s tumors while achieving support. In developing this solution, NEC used facial recognition technology, which has been rated highly (* 4) by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) in the United States and is part of NEC’s group of latest AI technologies: “NEC the WISE.”

“I am pleased that NEC, as one of the world’s leading providers of artificial intelligence technology, has entered endoscopy and developed WISE VISION® Endoscopy for the detection and treatment of gastrointestinal tumors.” Professor Pradeep Bhandari, Chair of the ESGE Research Committee, said.

https://www.nec.com/en/press/202105/global_20210528_01.html

