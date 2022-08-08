Near-Earth Asteroids Today: When Are Asteroids Near Earth

Today 9 asteroids reach the closest point in their orbit. An overview of the largest near-Earth asteroids on 08/08/2022.

NASA currently recognizes that there are more than 1.1 million asteroids. Thousands of these typically irregular rocky bodies are discovered each month. Particular attention is paid to the so-called near-Earth asteroids, which do not move around the Sun like most asteroids in the asteroid belt, but come close to the Earth’s orbit and therefore can also be dangerous for the blue planet. This article gives you an overview of all the near-Earth asteroids passing the closest point in their orbit today.

On Monday, August 8, 2022, a total of 9 asteroids will reach their nearest station during the day.

The largest asteroids near Earth today

“(2014 YR43)” It is currently the largest, with an estimated diameter of 320 to 715 meters asteroid near the ground. “(2014 YR43)” makes its closest approach to Earth today at 01:55. The second largest asteroid near Earth is “(2013 SR24)” Its diameter is estimated from 202 to 451 meters. “(2006 OM1)” Today it ranks third among the largest near-Earth asteroids (127 m – 284 m).

This asteroid is especially close to Earth today

The closest thing to Earth today is an asteroid “(2020RM)”. It approaches our planet at 12.20 pm at a distance of up to 25.1 million kilometers.

The asteroid closest to us so far without hitting Earth was “(2020 QG)”. On August 16, 2020, it flew over Earth at a speed of about 44,000 km / h, only 3,000 km away. Coming from the direction of the sun, experts didn’t see it coming: it was spotted just 6 hours after it flew. It probably wouldn’t have caused much damage to the ground even if it had collided. Due to its small size, only 3 to 6 meters in diameter, it is assumed that it would have burned up in the atmosphere if it got close.

Potentially dangerous asteroids

Potentially hazardous asteroids are those asteroids closest to Earth than 0.05 AU (about 7.5 million km) and have an absolute brightness of 22 mag or less. Therefore it is considered large enough (at least about 140 meters in diameter) to cause significant damage in the event of an impact. About 20 percent of near-Earth asteroids are classified as dangerous.

There are no potentially dangerous asteroids near Earth today.

5 cruisers orbit near the earth

Asteroids that cross the Earth’s orbit are also called orbiting cruisers. Near-Earth asteroids Apollo Crossing Earth’s orbit from outside, near-Earth type asteroids Aton Crossing the Earth’s orbit from within. Today, a total of 5 cruisers orbit around the Earth approaching our planet.

Apollo asteroids near Earth today: “(2014 YR43)”, “(2016 VS)”, “(2019 GC)”, “(2020 RM)”

Near the planet Earth today: “(2017 FT101)”

Amur and Atera-type asteroids do not cross the Earth’s orbit. While it is difficult to detect AtyraAsteroids move completely within the Earth’s orbit, approaching the type of asteroids cupid Earth’s orbit from outside.

Omar asteroids near Earth today: “(2006 OM1)”, “(2010 WT)”, “(2013 SR24)”, “(2020 PD6)”

All asteroids near Earth today at a glance

family name distance: after size Speed Writes date close to earth (2020 RM) 25.1 million km 10 – 23 pm 16229 km/h Apollo 08/08/2022 at 12:20 PM (2020 PD6) 38.5 million km 37-82 AD 30357 km/h cupid 08/08/2022 at 00:31 (2016 vs.) 49.4 million km 9 – 20 pm 29,649 km/h Apollo 8/8/2022 at 3:38 am (2013 SAR 24) 56.7 million km 202-451 AD 42824 km/h cupid 8/8/2022 at 2:33 am (2019 GC) 58 million km 13 – 30 pm 65710 km/h Apollo 8/8/2022 at 5:02 PM (2006 OM1) 63.7 million km 127 – 284 AD 87826 km/h cupid 8/8/2022 at 1:56 am (2017 FT101) 66.9 million km 19 – 43 80,531 km/h Aton 8/8/2022 at 10:12 am (2010 weight) 71.2 million km 58-130 m 13754 km/h cupid 8/8/2022 at 10:39 PM (2014 YR43) 74.1 million km 320-715 AD 95108 km/h Apollo 8/8/2022 at 1:55 am

+++ Editorial note: This text was generated automatically based on current data from NASA. If you have any comments or questions, please contact [email protected] +++

Follow News.de already in Facebook And the Youtube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line of the editorial team. To get all the news around astronomy And space travel, we also recommend Astro and Space News Tape on Twitter.

ROJ / news.de