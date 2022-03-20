Near-Earth Asteroids Today: 9 Orbital Cruisers Approaching Earth!

Today 9 asteroids reach the closest point in their orbit, one of them is potentially dangerous! An overview of the largest asteroids near Earth on March 20, 2022.

NASA currently knows that there are more than 1.1 million asteroids. Thousands of these typically irregular rocky bodies are discovered each month. Particular attention is paid to the so-called near-Earth asteroids, which do not move around the Sun like most asteroids in the asteroid belt, but come close to the Earth’s orbit and therefore can also become dangerous for Earth. In this article we give you an overview of all the near-Earth asteroids passing the closest point in their orbit today.

On Sunday, March 20, 2022, a total of 9 asteroids will reach their nearest station during the day, including one potentially more dangerous asteroid.

The largest asteroids close to Earth today

“405762 (2005 YO180)” With an estimated diameter of 234 to 522 meters, it is currently the largest asteroid near Earth. “405762 (2005 YO180)” makes its closest approach to Earth at 06:04 today. The second largest asteroid near Earth is “(2021 EB4)” It has a diameter of 80 to 179 meters. “(2018 GA2)” Today it ranks third among the largest near-Earth asteroids (56 m – 124 m).

This asteroid is especially close to Earth today

The closest thing to Earth today is an asteroid “(2022 ER5)”. It approaches our planet at 04:39 am at a distance of up to 0.8 million km.

The asteroid closest to us so far without hitting Earth was “(2020 QG)”. On August 16, 2020, it flew over Earth at a speed of about 44,000 km / h, only 3,000 km away. Coming from the direction of the sun, experts didn’t see it coming: it was spotted just 6 hours after it flew. It probably wouldn’t have caused much damage to the ground even if it had collided. Due to its small size, only 3 to 6 meters in diameter, it is assumed that it would have burned up in the atmosphere if it got close.

Potentially dangerous asteroids near Earth today

Potentially hazardous asteroids are those that come close to 0.05 AU (about 7.5 million km) and have an absolute brightness of 22 mag or less. Therefore they are considered large enough (at least about 140 meters in diameter) to cause significant damage in the event of an impact. About 20 percent of near-Earth asteroids are classified as dangerous.

Today there is one potentially dangerous asteroid near Earth: “405762 (2005 YO180)”.

405762 (2005 YO180)

First note: 4/8/2004 AD

Last Note: 08/10/2021

Absolute Volume: 20.28 Mag (Dim)

Rated diameter: from 234m to 522m

Distance: 44 million km

Speed: 71781.16 km/h (19.94 km/s)

Time of shortest distance to Earth: 03/20/2022 06:04 AM

9 cruisers orbit around the earth near the earth

Asteroids that cross the Earth’s orbit are also called orbiting cruisers. Asteroids of a near-Earth type Apollo Crossing the Earth’s orbit from outside, near-Earth type asteroids Aton Crossing the Earth’s orbit from within. Today, a total of 9 cruisers are in orbit around the Earth approaching our planet.

Apollo asteroids near Earth today: “405762 (2005 YO180)”, “(2017 VZ1)”, “(2018 GA2)”, “(2021 EB4)”, “(2022 ER5)”

Near Earth Aten asteroids today: “(2013 ES41)”, “(2015 FA285)”, “(2021 TM2)”, “(2022 EQ6)”

Asteroids of the Amur and Atera type do not cross the Earth’s orbit. While it is difficult to detect AtyraAsteroids move completely within the Earth’s orbit, approaching the type of asteroids cupid Earth’s orbit from the outside.

All asteroids near Earth today at a glance

family name distance: after size Speed Write date close to earth (2022 ER5) 0.8 million km 20-45 m 44210 km/h Apollo 3/20/2022 at 4:39 am (2022 EQ6) 2.9 million km 16 – 35 32,535 km/h Aton 03/20/2022 at 14:03 (2015 FA285) 13.4 million km 14 – 31 AD 35,642 km/h Aton 03/20/2022 at 2:27 PM (2018 GA2) 14.1 million km 56 – 124 AD 44120 km/h Apollo 03/20/2022 at 04:41 (2017 VZ1) 14.8 million km 17 – 38 AD 51303 km/h Apollo 03/20/2022 at 01:21 AM (2013 ES41) 15.9 million km 13 – 28 pm 45,814 km/h Aton 03/20/2022 at 03:05 405762 (2005 YO180) 44 million km 234 – 522 AD 71781 km/h Apollo 03/20/2022 at 06:04 (2021 EB4) 49.4 million km 80 – 179 AD 82202 km/h Apollo 03/20/2022 at 00:47 (2021 TM2) 54.9 million km 37-82 AD 51160 km/h Aton 03/20/2022 at 00:39

