NBA’s Top 5 Christmas Shows: Keri Irving and Kevin Durant are glammed up once again. Zion Williamson dominates defeat

Usually, by the time we hit the NBA Christmas Day roster, the teams are in good tempo after hitting six weeks of the regular season. This is not an ordinary season. Friday’s Christmas roster featured 10 teams playing their second game after the swift switch from the bubble playoffs.

It appeared in a number of ways. Too much loosening needs to be cleaned up on many fronts. The the Warriors Looks like a garbage fire. The SwansHanging on the ball, at times, they turn into holding your breath. But it mixed in with a number of exciting shows.

The Networks It looks great with two games. The The Lakers And the the heat It was cool this Christmas to outrun failed openers. Overall, the games themselves weren’t terribly competitive at Christmas, as the five games ended with double-digit margins. So we think it’s best to focus on the best singles of today. In order, here they are.

Irving has said that his play will be allowed to speak this season, and so far it is being heard loud and clear. Irving led the way as Brooklyn turned his first-half deficit into a blast in Boston with 20 of his 37 points in the second half, including 11 in the fourth quarter to put the nail into the coffin. Shot 13 of 21 including 7 versus 10 from three and 4 versus 4 streak. He added eight assists and six rebounds. It was brilliantly effective, scoring almost completely either from behind the arc or in paint as it is Kevin Durant My turn played your part to perfection.

Williamson was brilliant in losing New Orleans to the Heat, which turned out to be the closest match of the day, as he finished the match with 32 points and 14 rebounds in his career double in several matches. Zion joins LeBron James As one of two players in history to score at least 30 points on Christmas before reaching the age of 21. It is a power beyond words. When he gets to his left, forget about it, and he has a knack for getting to his left even though everyone knows he’s trying to do it. His second jump is a revelation. It is a colossal breaker. And he can confront you and knock you out of dribbling, either putting you on a spin or passing through you. He did it all for Christmas. That was not enough.

Middleton dissected the Warriors for 31 points, five assists and four boards on 10 of 15, including 6 of 8 from behind the arc and 5 against 5 from the streak, Giannis Antetokounmo Pedestrian performance relatively to footnote as the Milwaukee Roll. Middleton was aggressive at scoring from the jump, taking most of his damage in the first half (21 points out of 4 out of 6 deep) before the match was hilariously out of control. With two matches, Middleton averaged 29 points, 9.0 rebounds and 6.5 assists in 57 percent shooting, including 56 percent from a 3-point range. Hi.

Davis was a surgeon in the Lakers’ victory over Dallas, scoring 28 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two blocks in as easy manner as one could drop such a streak. He started shooting and finished 10 of 16 from the field, including 3 of 5 from the free throw line. The ease with which Davis can get in and get up on anyone is honestly starting to feel like Kevin Durant, and I don’t say that lightly.

5. Kevin Durant

Durant scored 16 of 35 points in the third quarter from Brooklyn that turned a three-point delay in the first half into a nine-point lead towards fourth place, when Irving put the score away. Durant finished on 29 points in just 16 shots, going 3 to 4 deep. Show some really great defense Jason Tatum, Put the ball on the deck and exploded over the edge with ease as evidence continued that Durant was completely back to his old self. Durant and Irving were both game-plus 31. This is not a joke against a team like Celtics.

Far from shouting