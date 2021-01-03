NBA player and coach Paul Westphal dies at age 70

Westphal died after a struggle with brain cancer, according to the University of Southern California, where he played from 1969 to 1972. His wife, Cindy, his two children and grandchildren survived.

Westphal was drafted by the Boston Celtics as the tenth choice for the 1972 NBA Draft, according to the USC. He won the NBA title with the Celtics team in 1974.

Over the course of his work 12 years working in the NBA He has also played for the Phoenix Suns, Seattle SuperSonics, and the New York Knicks. In each of his five years with the Suns, Westphal scored no fewer than 20 points per match. It was selected for five consecutive all-star teams between the seasons 1976-77 and 1980-81.

CNN’s Dakin Andoni contributed to this report.