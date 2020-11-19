Naya Rivera’s drowning leads to a wrongful death lawsuit

According to the complaint, the boat that Rivera chartered was not equipped with flotation or rescue devices, ladder, rope, anchor or other equipment designed to prevent swimmers from separating from their boats. There were also no signs in the area warning of dangerous conditions such as strong currents, low visibility and strong winds.

Lawyer Amjad Khan wrote in the complaint: “While Naya and Josie were swimming, the boat began to move away – most likely due to the current and winds, which reached 21 miles per hour that afternoon.” “Josie, who was closer, managed to return to the boat of his own free will and prepared for the boat, which was swaying back and forth hard in the current and winds. Josie knew that Naya was still in the water, and he heard her cry, ‘Help me! Help me! ”In her struggle to get back on the boat and avoid drowning. Josie searched in vain for a rope to help his mother get back into the boat. Then Josie looked into the water for his mother and saw that Naya had disappeared. Josie shouted for help and cried alone in the boat until he found him PMC’s boat rental agent after more than an hour. “