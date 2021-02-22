World

Navalny was sent to a concentration camp for several years

February 22, 2021
Esmond Barker

Alexei Navalny has been in a concentration camp for several years. On Saturday, the judge said, a Moscow court rejected a complaint by Putin’s critic against a ruling issued in early February. The process is criticized for being politically motivated.

The prison sentence of three and a half years in the concentration camp remains. However, the actual prison period should be shorter, since Nawalani’s attorneys assume that several months of house arrest and earlier prison terms will be attributed to him. His team criticized the process as being politically motivated.

