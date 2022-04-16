Navalny calls for a Western “media front” in Russia

Alexei Navalny, a critic imprisoned in the Kremlin, has called on Western governments and American Internet companies to open a “media front” in Russia.
The basics in brief
- Alexei Navalny called from the West a “media front” in Russia.
- The opposition member addressed several Western politicians on Twitter.
- The goal: to smash Putin’s propaganda with the help of advertising opportunities.
In a letter to many senior Western politicians and artistic chiefs Mark Zuckerberg Navalny wrote on Thursday TwitterThey should be the “propaganda” of the Russian president Vladimir Putin “Smash with the help of advertising opportunities on social media”. “We need advertising, a lot of advertising,” he repeated.
“A combination of Really crazy propaganda 24/7 on all channels, the closure and blocking of independent media and websites is starting to take effect.” «The truth is that The majority of Russian citizens have a completely distorted idea of What is happening in Ukraine”. However, he described polls showing that support for Putin has increased recently as “lies.”
TwitterAnd Instagram Most independent media outlets have been banned by the Russian authorities since February 24.
