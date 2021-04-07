Naval battles escalated between Israel and Iran when a mine destroyed an Iranian military ship

A report on social media issued by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps stated that the ship had been used in the Red Sea for some time to fight pirates. The Revolutionary Guards’ media, Tasnim News Agency, said that the Saviz vessel was damaged by a mine explosion associated with the ship.

There was no official Iranian confirmation of the attack until Tuesday evening, but several social media channels on Telegram, run by elements of the Revolutionary Guards, blamed Israel for the blast.

Israeli officials did not comment until Tuesday evening, and it is rare to acknowledge or deny responsibility as a policy for actions against Iran. However, a US official said the Israelis informed the United States that their forces bombed the ship at around 7:30 a.m. local time.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to deploy private intelligence communications, said the Israelis described the attack as a retaliatory response to previous Iranian strikes on Israeli ships and that Saviz had sustained subsurface damage. It was not immediately clear where the ship was in the Red Sea.