Naturalist David Attenborough warns the United Nations Security Council that the world can “collapse” without strong climate measures | United nations

Heads of state or government and other senior political leaders attended the council meeting held by the United Kingdom. The UK is hosting the upcoming COP26 Climate Change Conference to be held in Glasgow, Scotland, in November.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson presided over the online meeting and invited the famous British naturalist Sir David Attenborough to address the Security Council. Attenborough issued a sober warning to heads of state and government.

“If we continue to operate as before, everything that gives us security will collapse: food production, access to fresh water, habitable temperature, and food chains in the ocean,” he said, adding, “And if nature is simpler, it can no longer support needs. Most of the remaining civilizations will quickly collapse. “

He stressed that there is no going back, but a new state of stability can be achieved if countries act quickly. He noted the tremendous public support in the world for climate action.

“People all over the world understand today that this is no longer a problem that will affect future generations,” he said. “It is the people who are still alive today, especially the young, who will live with the consequences of our actions.”