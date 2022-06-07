Nations Cup in St. Gallen – Switzerland’s first home win in St. Gallen in 26 years – sport

The Swiss team led by Fuchs, Schmitz, Schwizer and Guerdat started a successful race to catch up with the competition at home.

In the second round, with Martin Fox, Edward Schmitz and Pius Schweizer, 3 Swiss remained flawless in the Nations Cup at CSIO St. A significant equestrian event in Switzerland and their first home win in 22 years.

In eastern Switzerland, Michel Sorg’s team won by eight penalty points ahead of the Netherlands and Great Britain with 12 points each. In the middle of the competition, the Swiss team was behind the British (4 penalty points) and the Netherlands (8 points).

Britain’s John Whitaker secured Switzerland’s victory by a knockout on his last trip, before the two nations were tied with 8 penalty points each. So there was no jump that Swiss Steve Guerdat, who didn’t start in the second round, could compete in, after all.

Fox at his best

Fox had a perfect day competing for Lyon riding the empty horse twice, which he finished off the weekend perfectly after winning Saturday’s Grand Prix in St Gallen.



