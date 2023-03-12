National strikes in the French transport sector

Today, March 7, severe disruptions are expected again throughout France in the transport sector, in public transport (trains, air traffic, metro and tram), in schools and healthcare, in energy companies and refineries, in the security sector (police and firefighters) .

Transport associations join the strike Drivers stopped working on March 7, 8 and 9 Call or even the pension reform proposal is not withdrawn.

The unions SUD-SOLIDAIRES Transports Routiers and CFDT FGTE, the largest transport union, warn that strike actions of road carriers can lead to bans, whether or not they are directed at snail actions and in general problems with the delivery of goods.

Les Routiers prennent part à la mobilization against the réforme des retreats at l’appel de plusieurs syndicats:

– pour fo: grève à partir du 5 mars au soir.

– Sub Solids: grève des le 7 mars.

– Pour la CFDT (Majorette): grève le 7 mars.https://t.co/ZtZkIAwQi8 – Greves in France (cestlagreve) March 6, 2023

Significant restrictions are expected, especially in the movement of trains, as train drivers’ unions threaten a permanent strike Every 24 hours starting March 7, 2023or it could continue.

Pension reform is still being discussed in Parliament and the Senate, and if the government does not withdraw its proposal, the unions threaten more days of strikes.

–