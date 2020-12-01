Nasdaq to Corporate America: Make Your Boards More Diverse or Go Up

The rule, which needs SEC approval to take effect, requires companies to have at least two companies Diverse managers , Including one Women And one member of a “underrepresented” minority group, including blacks, Hispanics, or members of the LGBTQ + community. Small companies and foreign companies on the exchange can comply with two directors.

Companies will also be required to disclose “consistent and transparent statistics on diversity” on their boards of directors. Assuming approved, the rules will require at least one miscellaneous manager in two years and two in four to five years, depending on the size of the company. A company’s shares can be de-listed from the stock exchange if it does not comply.

“The purpose of Nasdaq is to support inclusive growth and prosperity to support stronger economies,” said Adina Friedman, CEO of Nasdaq. The Nasdaq proposal provides an analysis of more than two dozen studies that have found correlations between diverse boards and better financial performance and corporate governance.