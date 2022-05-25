NASA’s Voyager 1 spacecraft sends ‘anomalous’ data

Voyager 1 has been in interstellar space for 45 years. Now NASA’s space probe is sending out “anomalous” data.
The basics in brief
- NASA engineers examine data sent back by the Voyager 1 spacecraft.
- The probe is currently in interstellar space.
Voyager 1 was launched on September 5, 1977. Even today, long after its expected life, it sends NASA still data.
Now, however, the information that NASA describes as “anomalous” has been delivered. Engineers are currently investigating This information.
Voyager 1 is still working
Voyager 1 works and can also take orders from Land to receive and implement.” According to a statement from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. The problem appears to be the position clarification and control system (AACS). AACS does not pass What is already on board Happen or occur.
Problems like this are not unusual in the current phase of the Voyager mission, So, a NASA engineer Susan Dodd. The probe has been in interstellar space for 45 years. There is “high radiation and has never been crossed by a spacecraft before”.
