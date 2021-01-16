NASA’s Space Launch System Hot Shot Test: Watch Time

NASA has spent years and billions of dollars developing a giant rocket known as the Space Launch System, designed for it. Take the astronauts to the moon And maybe further away in the solar system one day. But the missile’s first launch – an unmanned test flight that will go to the moon and beyond – won’t be launched until at least November.

On Saturday, though, NASA is scheduled to deliver a fiery show as it is doing a critical test: igniting all four engines of the boost stage for up to eight minutes, and simulating what would happen during an actual launch into orbit. However, the booster will still be securely anchored to a test stand at NASA’s Stennis Space Center in Mississippi.

When is the shooting and how can I watch it?

The test is scheduled to launch on Saturday 5 p.m. ET. NASA TV will broadcast coverage of the test, which begins at 4:20 p.m. A press conference is scheduled about two hours after the test.

What is the Space Launch System and why does NASA say it needs the missile?

The Space Launch System is the equivalent of the 21st century Saturn V, which took NASA astronauts to the Moon in the 1960s and 1970s. Although there are many other rockets available today, they are too small to launch a spacecraft that can carry people to the moon. (A possible exception is Falcon Heavy from SpaceX, But the human lunar mission would require two separate launches bearing pieces that stick together in space or head separately to the moon.)