Mars hasn’t been particularly life-friendly just yet. BILD: Getty Images

The retired NASA chief scientist now has a plan to make Mars and Venus habitable for humans.

Jim Green has worked at NASA for more than forty years, since 1980, the last three years as Chief Scientist. He is now retired at the beginning of this year. Before that, he gave a farewell interview with The New York Times Given, where he formulated brilliant ideas for changing Mars and Venus.

Green is based on rehabilitating the two planets closest to Earth to make them habitable. The biggest problem with Mars and Venus is that, unlike Earth, they do not have a magnetic field. The solar wind can rip the atmosphere undisturbed. So Green wants to artificially create such a magnetic field.

It is supposed to protect the electromagnetic ring

Regarding Venus, Green says only that he wants to use a physical shield to block solar radiation from the planet and thus reduce the temperature. Regarding the transformation of Mars, he already has a specific concept.

Green is currently working on a scientific article on the exact implementation, of which a preliminary version is already available can reach he. However, this was not particularly well received on the student council, because his classmates were not fans of reclamation, according to Greene.

Jim Green wants to ensure better weather on Mars. BILD: Getty Images

However, Green found five colleagues with whom they explain how Mars can be equipped with what is called a magnetosphere. The most promising concept here is to place a giant electromagnetic ring between the Sun and Mars.

The moons of Mars provide the ingredients

This ring consists of material that will be extracted into space by Mars’ moons Phobos and Deimos and then ionized. Electricity to activate this artificial magnetic field will be provided by nuclear fusion reactors – which unfortunately are not yet operational in practice. However, the amount of electricity required will be less than the total electricity consumption in the world in 2020, that is, not completely – in the truest sense of the word – astronomical.

If the entire process is technically feasible at some point, it will likely take several centuries, according to the article. However, Mars – protected from the harmful influence of the Sun – could rebuild the atmosphere and become more favorable to us humans.