NASA postpones launch of SpaceX Crew-3 to the International Space Station

November 1, 2021
Gilbert Cox

NASA And SpaceX Now at 1:10 a.m. EDT on the third Wednesday from the Atlantic along the Crew Dragon flight path for the October 31 launch attempt.

Weather conditions along the ascent corridor for the launch attempt are expected to improve on November 3rd, and the 45th Weather Squadron forecast predicts an 80% chance of favorable weather conditions at the launch site.

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-3 astronauts participate in a countdown rehearsal at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on October 28, 2021 in preparation for the upcoming Crew 3 launch. Astronauts on Launch Pad 39A and beyond are Falcon 9 and Crew Dragon in training. Image Credit: SpaceX

NASA astronauts Raja Chari, mission commander, Tom Marchburne, pilot, and Kayla Barron, mission specialist and ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer, also mission specialist, will launch the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft and the Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Center. The agency’s headquarters are in Florida.

Crew 3 astronauts are scheduled to undertake a long-term science mission aboard the laboratory in orbit and live and work as part of an estimated crew of seven.

The November 3 Crew 3 launch will arrive at the space station later in the day around 11 p.m. Wednesday, November 3 to receive a short cargo of astronauts as part of the agency’s SpaceX Crew 2 mission sent to the station.

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket with Dragon 3 crew

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the company’s Crew Dragon spacecraft on the launch pad at Launch Complex 39A is seen at sunset as preparation for the Crew 3 mission at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, to continue in Florida. Image source: NASA/Joel Kosky

Crew 2, NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan MacArthur, JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) Astronauts Akihiko Hoshied and European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet are currently aiming to return in early November. Crew 3 astronauts are scheduled to return in late April 2022.

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-3 astronauts will remain in the Kennedy Crew Quarters until launch. They will spend time with their families and will receive technical and ritual briefings over the next few days.

The Dragon Endurance crew is scheduled to dock at the space station on Wednesday, November 3 at 11 p.m. Coverage of the launch and docking will be broadcast live on NASA TV. NASA appan agency website.

NASA SpaceX Crew-3 Astronauts

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-3 astronauts participate in a countdown rehearsal at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on October 28, 2021 in preparation for the upcoming Crew 3 launch. From left are ESA’s Matthias Maurer, NASA astronauts Tom Marshbourne, Raja Chari, Crew Commander 3, and Kayla Barron. Image Credit: SpaceX

Crew Flight 3 will carry NASA astronaut Raja Chari, mission commander; Tom Marshburn, pilot; Kayla Barron, mission specialist; In addition to ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer, who will come to the space station as a mission specialist on a six-month science mission, he will remain on board until the end of April 2022.

Crew Mission 2 with NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough, Megan MacArthur and JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) Akihiko HoshiedAnd ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet now wants to separate from the space station before Sunday, November 7, in order to return to Earth.

Coverage of NASA’s SpaceX Crew 3 mission is as follows (all times to the east):

Tuesday 2 November

  • 8:45 p.m. – Coverage of the NASA TV launch begins. NASA will be reporting on an ongoing basis, including the launch, docking, hatch opening and welcome party.

Wednesday 3 November

  • 01:10 – start
  • Television coverage of NASA continues with the docking and arrival ceremony. Instead of a post-launch press conference, NASA leadership will provide comments during the broadcast.
  • 11 pm – docking

Thursday 4 November

  • 12:35 am – hatch opening
  • 1:10 AM – Welcome Party
