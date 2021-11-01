NASA postpones launch of SpaceX Crew-3 to the International Space Station

NASA And SpaceX Now at 1:10 a.m. EDT on the third Wednesday from the Atlantic along the Crew Dragon flight path for the October 31 launch attempt.

Weather conditions along the ascent corridor for the launch attempt are expected to improve on November 3rd, and the 45th Weather Squadron forecast predicts an 80% chance of favorable weather conditions at the launch site.

NASA astronauts Raja Chari, mission commander, Tom Marchburne, pilot, and Kayla Barron, mission specialist and ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer, also mission specialist, will launch the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft and the Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Center. The agency’s headquarters are in Florida.

Crew 3 astronauts are scheduled to undertake a long-term science mission aboard the laboratory in orbit and live and work as part of an estimated crew of seven.

The November 3 Crew 3 launch will arrive at the space station later in the day around 11 p.m. Wednesday, November 3 to receive a short cargo of astronauts as part of the agency’s SpaceX Crew 2 mission sent to the station.

Crew 2, NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan MacArthur, JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) Astronauts Akihiko Hoshied and European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet are currently aiming to return in early November. Crew 3 astronauts are scheduled to return in late April 2022.

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-3 astronauts will remain in the Kennedy Crew Quarters until launch. They will spend time with their families and will receive technical and ritual briefings over the next few days.

The Dragon Endurance crew is scheduled to dock at the space station on Wednesday, November 3 at 11 p.m. Coverage of the launch and docking will be broadcast live on NASA TV. NASA appan agency website.

Coverage of NASA’s SpaceX Crew 3 mission is as follows (all times to the east):

Tuesday 2 November

8:45 p.m. – Coverage of the NASA TV launch begins. NASA will be reporting on an ongoing basis, including the launch, docking, hatch opening and welcome party.

Wednesday 3 November

01:10 – start

Television coverage of NASA continues with the docking and arrival ceremony. Instead of a post-launch press conference, NASA leadership will provide comments during the broadcast.

11 pm – docking

Thursday 4 November