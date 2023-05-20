Napoli: Talks with Spalletti over contract extension may have failed – is it interest from PSG?

Spalletti made Napoli champions again at long last. Will the departure continue next season?

What happened? At Napoli, the Italian champions, contract extension negotiations with coach Luciano Spalletti apparently failed. high Gazzetta dello Sport Spalletti (contract until 2024) and club president Aurelio De Laurentiis could not reach an agreement.

What is the background? De Laurentiis’ statements have been interpreted as a sign that a breakup is imminent. There is speculation about the participation of the 64-year-old Spalletti in England, and the Tuscan is said to be involved as a future coach of Paris Saint-Germain. Points of contention are the salary increases Spalletti requested and investments in new players for next season.

Pictures for news:

Getty Images GT

What then? Spaniard Rafa Benitez, who previously coached Napoli between 2013 and 2015, is being traded as a possible successor to Spalletti. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s name has also popped up in the rumor mill.

Napoli regained the Scudetto title in Serie A after 33 years. It is the third league title in the club’s history, and the first since the reign of Diego Armando Maradona.