France Press agency 1/7 Slowly it appears Julian Nagelsmann (R) will take over Hanse Flick’s position at Bayern.

Photo Imago / Karina Hesland 2/7 Since July 2019, Nagelsmann has remained on the sidelines in Leipzig as the current schedule summer.

Corbis via Getty Images 3/7 Flick is the number one candidate to succeed Jogi Love as national coach. According to Bild’s information, Leipzig is said to have set 30 million euros as a transfer in favor of Nagelsmann.







This is Marty 7/7 Hence, Jerry Swan could take over the vacant coaching position at Wolfsburg.

It’s the rattling of the Bundesliga. Julian Nagelsmann (33), RB Leipzig’s runner-up coach, should move to Bayern Munich. As Kicker reported on Monday, Nagelsmann asked his superiors in Leipzig to terminate the contract early (until 2023). According to Bild information, Leipzig is said to have set 30 million euros in transfer fees. Nagelsmann became the most expensive coach in history. (Previously: André Villas-Boas for € 15m from Porto to Chelsea).

No interviews about currywurst?

On Sunday after the 2-0 win over Stuttgart, Nagelsmann hesitated, “There is no new development.” He comments in humor that his current bosses Oliver Mintzlav and Marcus Krouch did not want to be interviewed. “Maybe there is a new curry dish which is why they’re not here.”

Be it curry or white sausage, it seems like the successor to Hansi Flick (who is considered a prime candidate to succeed Jogi Löw as a national coach) has been found. After Marco Rose (from Gladbach to Dortmund) and Addie Hutter (from Frankfurt to Gladbach) this will be the third change of coach in the German Bundesliga for next season – there are still 3 rounds to play.

That’s why Seoane might end up in Wolfsburg

With that said, the training circuit should really increase the speed! It is conceivable that three-time Swiss champion Jerry Siwan (42) will be seated on the bench at Wolfsburg VFL.