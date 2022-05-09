science

Mysterious Climate Change Caused by Basalt Flood – Spectrum of Science

May 9, 2022
Faye Stephens

The largest volcanic eruptions in Earth’s history hide a mystery: over and over again, flood basalts, covering entire continents with molten rock, radically changed the global climate through the gases they emit. Giant lava cracks from which basalt layers erupted, several kilometers thick, caused many of the largest disasters in the history of life. But the more closely one examined the eruption of these lava fissures, it became clear that the timing was not right. Climate change—presumed to be caused by carbon dioxide escaping from lava—usually peaks several hundred thousand years before the first volcanic eruptions.

