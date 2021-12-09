Mutual allegations if nuclear talks with Iran continue

Mutual allegations by Iran and Western countries overshadowed the continuation of talks on restoring the 2015 nuclear deal.
The basics in brief
- Talks are underway about Iran’s nuclear program.
- Negotiations were suspended for five days.
- Iran insists that neither the United States nor the European Union has come up with any good proposals.
Negotiations on renewing restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program and lifting US sanctions resumed Thursday in Vienna after a five-day hiatus.
I’m talking again after months
Tehran’s Foreign Minister, Hossein Amirbad Allahian, said that the United States and European interlocutors have not yet made any constructive proposals in a telephone conversation with the European Union’s foreign affairs representative, Josep Borrell, according to the Iranian Fars news agency. “This contradicts their claim that they are negotiating seriously,” the Iranian minister said.
Diplomats from Washington, Berlin, Paris and London recently criticized Tehran in a similar way. The Islamic Republic wanted to withdraw the concessions already reached, the allegations were after talks began again last week after several months of stagnation. Critical tones also came from Russia. In a tweet, Moscow’s ambassador to Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, spoke of “a certain tension and disappointment.”
Germany, France, Great Britain, Russia and China are mediating in Vienna between Iran and the United States. Washington withdrew from the nuclear deal in 2018. In response to new US sanctions, Tehran has ignored agreed nuclear restrictions designed to prevent the development of nuclear weapons.
