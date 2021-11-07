Mustafa Al Qasimi: The Iraqi Prime Minister survived a drone attack

Five bodyguards were apparently injured in a drone attack on the home of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Qasimi. Al Qasimi was unhurt.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Qasimi survived a drone attack on his home in Baghdad on Sunday unharmed. “The prime minister was unharmed and is in good health,” the official news agency ENA quoted, in a statement issued by the Military Security Center, as saying. Al Qasimi himself tweeted shortly thereafter that he was fine. I demand calm and restraint from everyone in Iraq.”

The Lebanese News Agency reported that a drone filled with explosives was used in the early morning attack. The agency released recordings of the destruction of a building. According to unconfirmed reports on Al Arabiya, at least five of the prime minister’s bodyguards were injured.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack so far