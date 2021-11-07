Mustafa Al Qasimi: The Iraqi Prime Minister survived a drone attack

Five bodyguards were apparently injured in a drone attack on the home of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Qasimi. Al Qasimi was unhurt.
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Qasimi survived a drone attack on his home in Baghdad on Sunday unharmed. “The prime minister was unharmed and is in good health,” the official news agency ENA quoted, in a statement issued by the Military Security Center, as saying. Al Qasimi himself tweeted shortly thereafter that he was fine. I demand calm and restraint from everyone in Iraq.”
The Lebanese News Agency reported that a drone filled with explosives was used in the early morning attack. The agency released recordings of the destruction of a building. According to unconfirmed reports on Al Arabiya, at least five of the prime minister’s bodyguards were injured.
No one has claimed responsibility for the attack so far
And she added in the letter that the security forces had taken “the necessary measures.” At first there was no information about the background or source of the attack. At first, no one accused himself of the crime. The residence is located within the specially protected green zone in the center of the Iraqi capital. Baghdad witnessed the last major clashes during protests against the results of the parliamentary elections, about four weeks ago. (SDA)
