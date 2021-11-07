World

Mustafa Al Qasimi: The Iraqi Prime Minister survived a drone attack

November 7, 2021
Esmond Barker

Five bodyguards were apparently injured in a drone attack on the home of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Qasimi. Al Qasimi was unhurt.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Qasimi survived a drone attack on his home in Baghdad on Sunday unharmed. “The prime minister was unharmed and is in good health,” the official news agency ENA quoted, in a statement issued by the Military Security Center, as saying. Al Qasimi himself tweeted shortly thereafter that he was fine. I demand calm and restraint from everyone in Iraq.”

The Lebanese News Agency reported that a drone filled with explosives was used in the early morning attack. The agency released recordings of the destruction of a building. According to unconfirmed reports on Al Arabiya, at least five of the prime minister’s bodyguards were injured.

See also  Here he explores the bear that was rescued Gambolina Arosa for the first time

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *