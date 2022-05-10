In the concert hall of Villa Bruner-Square in Willingdon: with Canadian jazz collective hostess Marley Brunner-Square (third from left) and Friedhelm Schulz. Photo: Humenick





Villangkan is a great place for music fans in Canada. The great pianist Oscar Peterson found his second home here about 60 years ago and recorded it for many years in Villa Brunner-Square.

VS-Willingen – Peterson (1925 to 2007) is still an undisputed cultural figure in North America, and the music he composed is still popular in the Black Forest, recorded by Hans George Bruner-Square. That’s one of the reasons why the high-end “Canadian Jazz Collective” stopped in Willingdon for two days as part of a European tour. Leading Canadian jazz musicians have joined the band to promote Canadian jazz internationally. The project was developed under the leadership of saxophonist Kirk McDonald, and is funded by the Arts Council of Canada and others.







It is almost logical that the upper body should see the Black Forest during their first voyage to Europe. The trip to Villang came through good contacts with jazz maker Friedhelm Schulz. In addition to the leading jazz clubs in Paris, Vienna and London, there was a concert at the traditional Villanger JazzKeller, which was a wonderful experience for the enthusiastic audience on Saturday.

On Sunday, the recording took place on the tape machine, in the old tradition, at the MPS studio. The highlight of the Canadian stay in Willingdon was a short visit to Villa Brunner-Square, where they were warmly welcomed by the lady of the house, Marlis Brunner-Square. The historic rooms where legendary house concerts were held with Oscar Peterson and many other musicians impressed guests remarkably. Lorne Lofsky, a guitarist who played on Oscar Peterson’s quartet in the 1990s, was particularly touched by the atmosphere there.

Bass player Neil Swanson, who played in the band with English pianist George Shearing, was also impressed. Shearing and the Brunner-Schwar family also had good friendships.

Marlies Brunner-Schwer has told many stories since the 1960s. At the time, she recalled, every musician who wanted to become something in jazz had to be in the villain first. “It’s beyond fun,” said Toronto – based band leader Kirk McDonald.









Music recorded by the Canadian Jazz Collective in Willingdon will be available on disc next spring. And Judy Homenick, the project’s Canadian manager, believes that jazz ties between Black Forest and Canada will continue.



