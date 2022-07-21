Musicians: Copeland has only one word for the message in a bottle: HELP! – entertainment

Drummer and composer Stuart Copeland poses in front of Schwerin Castle before a dress rehearsal with the Mecklenburg State Orchestra. Photo: Jens Büttner / dpa





Is society disconnected and does the internet feed hate? Stuart Copeland sees his mission as promoting mutual understanding.

Schwerin – the former English police band drummer, Stuart Copeland, will have only one word for a message in a bottle today: “Help!” (help!).

“I see how the world is divided. You can see it in Germany and especially in the USA,” Copeland said on the sidelines of his European tour with classically orchestrated police songs, which he began in Schwerin.

Anger towards each other is growing and fueled by politicians and the media. It’s about making money with clicks and anger brings clicks. The Internet provides every opportunity to find answers to questions and to increase knowledge. But it is clear that spreading hate is human nature. “It’s a tragedy,” said the musician and composer. He sees his mission as promoting mutual understanding.

Regarded as one of the best rock drummers in the world, Copeland had great success with The Police in the late 1970s and early 1980s. One of the most famous songs is “Message in a Bottle,” in which singer Sting laments his loneliness and receives answers from countless people with the same fate when he receives a message in a bottle.

