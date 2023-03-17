Mushrooms: Is your pet to blame? – DocCheck

skin infections are becoming more common in practice. Pets are responsible in many cases. You can read here how you can treat it and what else you need to know about dermatophytosis.



onychomycosis;And pityriasis; versicolor or ringworm of the body They occur several times a day during consultations and affect between 5-10% of the population. Different pathogens can lead to a different external appearance. Important for general understanding of Dermatophytes It is a classification of fungi. This is what the DHS is for. D denotes dermatophytes, H denotes yeast fungi and S denotes mold fungi.

There are 4 main genera of dermatophytes: trichophytonAnd microsporumNanesia And skin. All races can be classified according to origin. There are two groups of yeast fungi, candida And Malassezia. Finally, there are four large groups of templates: Scopulariopsis, Fusarium, Aspergillus fungusAnd penicillin. Fungi can grow in two different ways: First, by forming more hyphae. Then one speaks of filamentous fungi or filamentous fungi. Molds and dermatophytes grow in this fashion. The second form of growth occurs via cell sprouting. Another cell emerges from the parent cell.

Is it because of pets?

In practice, dermatophyte infections are becoming more common in Germany. It mainly affects children and is usually transmitted by small domestic animals such as guinea pigs, hamsters, or rats. Skin fungus in dogs or cats is much less common than previously assumed, but a pet’s history should always be considered.

The fungus can grow on animal hair and then be transmitted to humans if they come into close contact with animals. Some types of fungi can also be transmitted by inhalation of spores, in which case external manifestations are extremely rare. Infection occurs through direct contact with the animal, or through indirect contact with an infected object. This is particularly common with regard to infected shoes or socks.

Humidity, a warm climate, a weakened immune system or poor hygiene are factors that increase the risk of a fungal infection. So it is often seen that patients in southern countries get infected and then visit a dermatologist in Germany. The infection is therefore more visible in the warm summer months, because a moist skin environment increases infection. The dermatophytes then manifest themselves with symptoms such as itching, redness, and circular scaling. Depending on the type of pathogen and the affected skin, other symptoms such as blistering, brown discoloration of the skin, and an unpleasant odor may occur.

He follows

Diagnosis and characterization

The diagnosis is made as a classic visual diagnosis based on the clinical appearance. New guidelines recommend additional PCR diagnostics for targeted therapy of pathogens.

The first classification of pathogen groups can be done through microscopy. Depending on the pathogen, the culture takes a different period of time. Growth varies by gender. Candida albicans need about two days, Microsporum canis about 7 days. Most dermatophytes grow back after about two weeks and Trichomonas common plants – Trichophyton rubrum, Violasium And wart It takes several weeks to grow.

Treatment options

Skin fungi are treated with antifungal agents, either topical or systemic. The selection of the appropriate active ingredient and application as well as the duration of treatment depend on the type of pathogen and the degree of severity. In some cases, a combination of topical and systemic treatments may be required. In the case of onychomycosis, for example, there are recommendations for systemic and topical treatment if more than 40% of the nails are affected or if more than three nails are affected. If the severity is less severe, do isolated topical treatment, eg B with nail polish.

In our digital practice, the most common infection is pityriasis versicolor Sweat fungus. This often harmless infection can occur in various forms and recur. The preferred treatment is topical treatment, eg: b ketoconazole; As a cream and shampoo. The most common cause of pityriasis versicolor is a pathogen Malassezia furfur Yeast also appears on the scalp and is therefore also treated with a scalp wash.

However, it is important for all types of dermatophytes to have a good and thorough treatment, including on clothes and floors, including the bathroom, so that another infection from the spores does not occur.

Image source: Fringamy Benklin, Unsplash

